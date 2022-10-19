H&R Block (HRB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

H&R Block (HRB) closed at $40.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the tax preparer had lost 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

H&R Block will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, H&R Block is projected to report earnings of -$0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $200.14 million, up 3.91% from the year-ago period.

HRB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +2.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for H&R Block. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. H&R Block is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, H&R Block is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.

Meanwhile, HRB's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HRB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HRB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



