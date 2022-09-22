H&R Block (HRB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

H&R Block (HRB) closed the most recent trading day at $44, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the tax preparer had lost 3.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 11.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from H&R Block as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of -$0.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $204.98 million, up 6.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for H&R Block. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. H&R Block currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that H&R Block has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

We can also see that HRB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HRB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



