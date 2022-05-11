H&R Block (HRB) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Updates 2022 Guidance

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.11 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.1% and surged more than 400% year over year.

Revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.6% but dropped 11.4% year over year.

Shares of H&R Block have gained 1.9% over the past year against a 34.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Other Quarterly Numbers

Pretax income surged $33 million to $862 million. Total operating expenses of $1.2 billion were up 4% year over year. The uptick was due to greater field compensation and marketing expenses.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $1041.7 million compared with $336.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion compared with $1.8 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

H&R Block generated $1286.7 million of cash in operating activities while capex was $13.3 million. HRB paid out dividends of $46.5 million in the quarter.

2022 Outlook

HRB revised its fiscal 2022 outlook on a strong tax-season performance.

H&R Block expects revenues in the range of $3.375-$3.425 billion (prior view: from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion) for 2022, the midpoint ($3.4 billion) being above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion.

EBITDA is expected between $850 million and $875 million (prior view: $765 million and $815 million). The tax rate is now expected to be lower in the range of 14-16%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshots

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year. Revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year on a reported basis and 9.8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.

Omnicom reported impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $1.39 per share beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a local-currency basis.



