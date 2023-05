(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company after Forbes listed the company as the Best Employer for New Graduates for the fifth time.

Currently, shares are at $29.99, up 3.88 percent from the previous close of $29.24 on a volume of 366,946.

