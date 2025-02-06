H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 per Share

H&R Block declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375, payable April 3, 2025, marking over 60 years of consecutive payments.

H&R Block, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share, set to be paid on April 3, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 4, 2025. The company has consistently paid quarterly dividends for over sixty years since going public in 1962, with an 88% increase in dividends since 2016 and more than $4.4 billion returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. H&R Block offers tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions, incorporating digital innovation and human support, including assistance for small-business owners through its Block Advisors and Wave services.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share reflects the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

H&R Block has a long history of paying dividends, having done so consecutively for over sixty years, indicating stability and reliability as an investment.

The company's dividend growth of 88% since 2016 showcases strong financial performance and a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.

H&R Block has returned over $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating a robust strategy for capital allocation and shareholder wealth creation.

Potential Negatives

While the company has maintained a long history of dividend payments, a quarterly dividend of $0.375 may be perceived as insufficient for some investors, particularly in the context of rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

The emphasis on dividend growth may indicate a lack of focus on reinvestment in the company's operations or innovation, which could raise concerns among stakeholders about long-term growth prospects.

Despite highlighting an 88% growth in dividends since 2016, there is no mention of revenue growth or profitability metrics in the press release, which could lead to skepticism regarding the sustainability of such dividend increases.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend per share for H&R Block?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share.

When will H&R Block's dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2025.

What is the record date for H&R Block's dividend?

Shareholders of record will be on March 4, 2025.

How long has H&R Block been paying dividends?

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since 1962.

How much has H&R Block returned to shareholders since 2016?

H&R Block has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since 2016.

$HRB Insider Trading Activity

$HRB insiders have traded $HRB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY G BOWEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 79,259 shares for an estimated $5,165,594

KELLIE J LOGERWELL (VP & Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,846 shares for an estimated $1,155,270 .

. JEFFREY J II JONES (President & CEO) sold 9,722 shares for an estimated $613,166

DARA S REDLER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,100 shares for an estimated $583,310

$HRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $HRB stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 cents per share, payable April 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962.





Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend 88%



and has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.







