H&R Block to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results on May 7, 2025

H&R Block will announce Q3 fiscal 2025 results on May 7, followed by a conference call for stakeholders.

H&R Block, Inc. will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on May 7, 2025, after the market closes. The press release and presentation will be accessible on the company's investor relations website. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, where the company will discuss its quarterly results, outlook, and general business updates. Participants wishing to join the call must register in advance to receive the necessary access information. The call will also be available for live listening and on-demand playback for a limited time. H&R Block provides tax preparation, financial products, and small-business solutions, combining digital innovation with personalized service.

H&R Block will report fiscal 2025 third quarter results, providing transparency about their financial performance to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication with analysts and investors, promoting engagement and trust in the company's management.

The availability of the call via webcast with a replay option increases accessibility for the media and public, demonstrating H&R Block's commitment to open communication.

The press release emphasizes the company's blend of digital innovation with personal service, highlighting its commitment to improving client outcomes and financial well-being.

When will H&R Block report its fiscal 2025 third quarter results?

H&R Block will report its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the fiscal 2025 third quarter presentation?

The presentation will be available on H&R Block's investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/.

What time is the conference call for analysts and investors?

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 7, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c8ca5ffb9a24eecba80c3c3a79d2043 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay 2 hours after the call and will remain accessible for 90 days.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2025 third quarter results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at



https://investors.hrblock.com/



.





A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2025 third quarter results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c8ca5ffb9a24eecba80c3c3a79d2043



. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wfx9997r



and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.







About H&R Block







H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global





tax preparation services





,





financial products





, and





small-business solutions





. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app,





Spruce





. Through





Block Advisors





and





Wave





, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit





H&R Block News





.











For Further Information















Investor Relations:





Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com













Media Relations:









Media Desk,



mediadesk@hrblock.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.