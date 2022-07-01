HQY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.08, changing hands as low as $58.37 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.805 per share, with $82.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.