HPSP Co. (KOSDAQ:403870) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 43,860.00

The average one-year price target for HPSP Co. (KOSDAQ:403870) has been revised to ₩43,860.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of ₩38,760.00 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩32,320.00 to a high of ₩68,250.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.28% from the latest reported closing price of ₩46,800.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in HPSP Co.. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 403870 is 0.25%, an increase of 18.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 6,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,344K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 28.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 403870 by 38.97% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 746K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 403870 by 61.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 605K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 403870 by 2.73% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 504K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 403870 by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 376K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 403870 by 9.36% over the last quarter.

