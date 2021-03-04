Altimar Acquisition III, the third blank check company formed by HPS Investment Partners, raised $135 million by offering 13.5 million units at $10. The company offered 1 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Tom Wasserman and CFO Wendy Lai, both of whom currently serve as Managing Directors at HPS Investment Partners. While it has not selected a target industry, the company plans to focus on two characteristics as a common theme: a strong organic growth plan coupled with a compelling business model that is materially cash generative at maturity.



HPS Investment Partners' other SPACs include Altimar Acquisition II (ATMRU), which raised $300 million in February, and Altimar Acquisition (ATAC; +1% from $10 offer price), which went public in October 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with Dyal Capital and Owl Rock Capital to form alternative asset manager Blue Owl at $12.5 billion market cap. HPS also co-founded and co-sponsored Trine Acquisition, which went public in March 2019 and completed its merger with Desktop Metal (DM; +81%) in December 2020.



Altimar Acquisition III plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ATAQU. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article HPS Investment Partners' third SPAC Altimar Acquisition III prices upsized $135 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

