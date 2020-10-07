Altimar Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HPS Investment Partners, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable $11.50. At the proposed price, Altimar Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Tom Wasserman, Managing Director and head of the Growth Equity Group at HPS Investment Partners, and CFO Wendy Lai, who is also a Managing Director at HPS and leads the corporate finance, regulatory capital compliance, and technology transformation of financial systems. Altimar Acquisition plans to focus on four key industries: TMT, healthcare, financial services/fintech, and consumer. Altimar intends to pursue companies that are poised to experience strong growth and possess efficient business models that have or may have strong cash flow generation.



Altimar Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ATAC. The company filed confidentially on September 14, 2020. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article HPS Investment Partners' SPAC Altimar Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.