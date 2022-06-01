HP's (HPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

HP Inc. HPQ delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The personal computer and printer maker’s second-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement.

HP reported a solid bottom line for the second quarter, wherein its non-GAAP earnings jumped 16.1% year over year to $1.08 per share from 93 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 and was in line with the upper end of management’s guided range of $1.02-$1.08.

The significant year-over-year increase in earnings reflected the benefits of higher revenues and favorable pricing, a product mix and currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher commodity costs and increased investments in innovation and the go-to-market strategy.

HP’s net revenues increased 3.9% year over year to $16.5 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.07 billion. In constant currency (cc), revenues grew 4.9%.

HP Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HP Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HP Inc. Quote

The robust top line reflected the strong demand for HPQ’s personal systems and printers. However, revenues were negatively impacted by continued component supply-chain constraints. Also, pandemic-related factory shutdowns worldwide, along with transportation disruptions and congested ports, negatively impacted HP’s overall sales.

Quarter in Detail

Personal Systems revenues (69.7% of net revenues) came in at $11.5 billion, 9% higher than the year-ago quarter (up 11% in cc). The year-over-year growth reflected the strong demand for PCs and the positive impact of the big shift to mainstream and premium commercials. Further, consumer revenues decreased 6%, while commercial revenues increased 18%.

HP’s total PC units sold were down 17% on a year-over-year basis due to expected supply-chain challenges, logistics delays and a lower chrome mix. Notebooks registered a year-over-year decline of 23%, while desktop units increased 11%. Notebook revenues increased 3% year over year to $7.73 billion, while desktop sales grew 28% to $2.86 billion. Workstation sales jumped 21% to $494 million.

HP noted that the demand for its products under the Personal Systems segment remained strong during the reported quarter. The company stated that despite continued supply-chain constraints, it managed to reduce its order backlog sequentially.

HP is witnessing a strong rebound in its Printing business, which was affected by office closures during the pandemic. However, due to continued manufacturing and component supply constraints, HPQ failed to meet demand.

Printing business revenues (30.3% of net revenues) decreased 7% year over year (down 6% in cc) to $5 billion, mainly due to lower hardware units and supplies revenues, partially offset by favorable pricing in hardware and growth in industrial graphics and services.

HP’s total hardware units sold decreased 23%. Consumer Hardware units declined 24%, while revenues plunged 12%. Further, Commercial Hardware units decreased 17%, while revenues decreased 4%. Supplies revenues declined 6%.

Region-wise, at cc, revenues from America (41%), the EMEA (37% of second-quarter revenues) and the APJ (22%) climbed 1%, 7% and 10%, respectively.

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Personal Systems’ operating margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 6.9%, primarily driven by favorable pricing, a product mix and currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher commodity costs and increased investments in the go-to-market strategy.

The Printing division’s operating margin expanded 140 bps to 19.3% due to favorable pricing and improved performance at industrial graphics and 3D, despite increased commodity and logistics costs.

HP’s overall non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations of 8.8% declined 30 bps year over year on the lower gross margin.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HP ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 billion, up from $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

During the quarter, HPQ generated operating cash flows of $0.5 billion and free cash flow of $0.4 billion. During the first six months of fiscal 2022, the company generated operating cash flows of $2.2 billion.

HP returned $1.3 billion to its shareholders in the form of stock repurchases ($1 billion) and cash dividends ($0.3 billion) in the fiscal second quarter. Also, HP returned 362% of its free cash flows.

Guidance

Buoyed by the strong second-quarter performance, HP raised its fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) guidance range to $4.24-$4.38 from the $4.18-$4.38 range forecast previously. The company continues to estimate generating at least $4.5 billion in free cash flow during the fiscal year.

On the earnings conference call, HP said that it expects to buy back at least $4 billion worth of its common stock during fiscal 2022.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, HP estimates the non-GAAP EPS between $1.03 and $1.08. HP anticipates solid demand for personal systems, particularly in the commercial product category, in the current quarter and a favorable pricing environment.

However, the company expects that industry-wide component supply constraints might affect its ability to meet demand. Moreover, the ongoing pandemic is expected to cause some manufacturing, port and logistics disruptions, at least throughout fiscal 2022. These factors are expected to curb the company’s revenues in the ongoing quarter.

For the printing segment, HP projects robust demand for consumer printers and a continued improvement in the commercial segment as offices reopen. However, it projects the division’s performance in the third quarter to be similar to the second quarter due to continued component shortages and logistics delays.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPQ have climbed 30.1% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Avnet AVT, Analog Devices ADI and Axcelis Technologies ACLS. While Avnet and Analog Devices each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Axcelis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 55 cents northward to $1.96 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% north to $6.83 per share in the past 30 days.



Avnet's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Shares of AVT have rallied 9.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 5 cents upward to $2.42 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents north to $9.24 per share in the past seven days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have increased 2.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents upward to 99 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' earnings has moved 41 cents north to $4.40 per share in the past 30 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have jumped 48.9% in the past year.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.