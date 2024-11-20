HPQ Silicon’s Novacium Advances Hydrogen Production Technology

HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSE:HPQ) has released an update.

HPQ Silicon’s affiliate, Novacium, has made significant progress with its METAGENE hydrogen production system, a groundbreaking technology that uses a non-explosive aluminum silicon-based alloy to produce hydrogen without electricity or complex infrastructure. This innovation, which has attracted interest from European defense sectors, is poised to revolutionize hydrogen production by offering a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional methods.

