HPQ Silicon Raises Stake In Novacium By 8.4% To 36.8%

(RTTNews) - HPQ Silicon Inc. (HPQ.V, HPQFF) announced on Tuesday that it has increased its equity interest in Novacium SAS by an additional 8.4%, raising its ownership from 28.4% to 36.8%.

The transaction, which is at arm's length, is being carried out in accordance with the terms of the agreement entered into on February 2, 2026, with the other shareholders of Novacium.

Under the terms of this agreement, HPQ's interest in the capital stock of Novacium will increase by an additional 84 shares, representing an 8.4% interest in the outstanding capital stock of Novacium, for a total consideration of C$4.0 million.

HPQ will pay the consideration through the issuance of common shares in its capital stock, issued at a deemed price of C$0.18 per share.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable regulatory authorities.

