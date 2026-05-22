HPQ to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

HP Inc. HPQ is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 27, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.05 billion, suggesting an improvement of 6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

HP expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 70 cents and 76 cents for the fiscal second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 71 cents over the past 60 days.

In the trailing four quarters, HPQ’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched once and surpassed twice, with an average negative surprise of 1%.

HP Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HP Inc. price-eps-surprise | HP Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence HPQ’s Q2 Results

HP’s overall fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by continued momentum across the Personal Systems, slightly offset by softness in the Printing division. Strength in the AI PC category, on the back of Windows 11 refresh cycles and increased adoption of AI PC, is likely to have boosted the top-line growth.

HP’s wide portfolio of AI-based computing devices like the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC, HP EliteBook X 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC, Z by HP Gen AI Lab, HP OmniBook X AI PC, HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC, HP OmniBook Ultra laptop, HP OmniStudio PC and HP ZGX AI Station is likely to have gained traction among consumers, driving its top-line growth.

Growing adoption of gaming experiences by customers is expected to have aided the fiscal second-quarter performance. The company’s wide portfolio of gaming gears, which includes OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop, OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse and OMEN AI, is likely to have boosted HPQ’s gaming sales, contributing to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, macroeconomic challenges like still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions are expected to have negatively impacted the demand for HP’s consumer PCs. Furthermore, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to the weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This might have hurt HP’s commercial PC sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

Rising memory prices are likely to have weighed on HP’s profitability in the fiscal second quarter. Memory and storage solution providers are redirecting their resources toward high-margin memory used in AI servers and data centers. This shift has tightened supply for standard DRAM and NAND for laptops and desktops, which has pushed memory prices sharply higher. Since memory accounts for a meaningful portion of a PC’s total build cost, rising prices are eroding PC vendors’ margins.

Earnings Whispers for HPQ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HP this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

HPQ carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.51% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell Technologies’ first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.00 per share, up by 3 cents over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 93.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Salesforce is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.12 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Autodesk is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 24% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.