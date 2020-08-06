HPQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.32, changing hands as high as $18.36 per share. HP Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $23.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.29. The HPQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

