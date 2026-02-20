HPQ Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

HP Inc. HPQ is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.06 billion, suggesting an improvement of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

HP expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 73 cents and 81 cents (midpoint 77 cents) for the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 77 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

In the trailing four quarters, HPQ’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and surpassed on one occasion, with an average negative surprise of 2.6%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

HP Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HP Inc. price-eps-surprise | HP Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence HPQ’s Q1 Results

HP’s overall fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by continued momentum across the Personal Systems, slightly offset by softness in the Printing division. Strength in the AI PC category, driven by recent product launches, Windows 11 refresh cycles and increased adoption of AI PC, is likely to have boosted the top-line growth.

HP’s latest introduction of AI-based computing devices like the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC, HP EliteBook X 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC, Z by HP Gen AI Lab, HP OmniBook X AI PC, HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC, HP OmniBook Ultra laptop, HP OmniStudio PC and HP ZGX AI Station is likely to have gained traction among consumers, driving its top-line growth.

Growing adoption of gaming experiences by customers is expected to have aided the fiscal first-quarter performance. The latest gaming gears, including OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop, OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse and OMEN AI, are likely to have boosted HPQ’s gaming sales, contributing to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, macroeconomic challenges like still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions are expected to have negatively impacted the demand for HP’s consumer PCs. Furthermore, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to the weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This might have hurt HP’s commercial PC sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

Rising memory prices are likely to have weighed on HP’s profitability in the fiscal first quarter. Memory and storage solution providers are redirecting their resources toward high-margin memory used in AI servers and data centers. This shift has tightened supply for standard DRAM and NAND for laptops and desktops, which has pushed memory prices sharply higher. Since memory accounts for a meaningful portion of a PC’s total build cost, rising prices are eroding PC vendors’ margins.

Earnings Whispers for HPQ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HP this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

HPQ carries a Zacks Rank # 4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -0.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Credo Technology Group CRDO has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Credo Technology Group is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, revised upward by 18 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Credo Technology Group’s EPS for the third quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 284%.

MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.

Snowflake SNOW is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which has been revised a penny upward over the past 60 days. Estimates for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter EPS suggest a year-over-year decline of 10%.

