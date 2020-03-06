HPQ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/10/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/20, HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1762, payable on 4/1/20. As a percentage of HPQ's recent stock price of $21.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of HP Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when HPQ shares open for trading on 3/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HPQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.93 per share, with $23.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.17.

In Friday trading, HP Inc shares are currently down about 2% on the day.

