$HPP stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HPP stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,211,398 of trading volume.

$HPP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HPP:

$HPP insiders have traded $HPP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTOR J COLEMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $320,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDY WATTULA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 9,356 shares for an estimated $49,399

$HPP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $HPP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HPP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HPP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$HPP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HPP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Thomas Catherwood from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

