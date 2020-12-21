HPP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.73, changing hands as low as $23.45 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $38.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.89.

