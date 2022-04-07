HPE's GreenLake to Optimize Auckland's Public Transport System

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE recently announced that Auckland Transport selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to make safer roads and a more efficient public transportation system in New Zealand's biggest city.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will deliver an AI-enabled video feed that will help Auckland Transport optimize transport routes, promote public transportation and support decision-making for law enforcement.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise revealed that Auckland Transport was using technology and incurring heavy costs due to the maintenance and outsourced management of the platform. Also, the system was complex, difficult to upgrade and nearing its end of life.

HPE’s GreenLake offered the agency a cost-effective system that would enhance productivity and automation. The new platform will also help Auckland Transport encourage people to use public transport in the city, which has been severely disrupted during the pandemic.

Auckland Transport has now transitioned its video management system to the Qumulo File Data Platform on a HPE Apollo 4200 Gen10 server running on the HPE GreenLake platform. This move delivered a 41% reduction in rack space to 40 units in two racks from 68 units in three racks. This shift also led to a 37% decrease in energy consumption and reduced power and cooling costs.

Furthermore, this transition allows Auckland Transport to avoid upfront IT costs and charges only for the resources it uses. The platform comes with a single dashboard that provides real-time reports on transport flow, consumption and congestion rates and compute and storage trends, thereby boosting analytics capabilities to better manage the public transport system and ensure people’s safety.

Additionally, the new solution allows the agency to increase its camera usage, which will help parking officers do their jobs more effectively and efficiently.

Rising Adoption of HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 100 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1350.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. Last month, the Japanese payment brand, JCB Co. Ltd., selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to enhance MyJCB platform customer engagement with the launch of new personalized customer services.

In January, India-based Steel Authority of India Limited selected the platform for its Central Marketing Organization to accelerate digital transformation and reduce its environmental footprint through an innovative on-premises cloud with capacity available on demand.

In January, Germany’s SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company’s Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on the HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fans’ experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was selected by the renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

In December 2021, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan’s leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate agreement, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

