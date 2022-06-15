HPE's GreenLake to Help Eclit Launch New Cloud Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE recently announced that the Turkey-based Managed Services Provider (“MSP”), Eclit, selected its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s GreenLake will help Eclit launch a new set of cloud services and transform part of its existing IT estate.

With GreenLake’s integration, Eclit is now able to offer an extensive cloud services portfolio, which includes a broad spectrum of the flexible, on-demand IT infrastructure as a service offering. The offerings include storage, data-based management, compute, back-up management, platform as a service and more. Additionally, HPE’s GreenLake service suite provides customers with an agile, flexible, pay-per-use cloud experience, thereby eliminating the need for any major upfront capital investment.

According to Hewlett Packard Enterprise, GreenLake’s implementation increased Eclit’s IT management efficiency by 45% and boosted the overall system performance by 25%. Moreover, the MSP provider lowered the total cost of ownership by 50%.

Rising Adoption of HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 150 new customers in the last quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. In April 2022, Auckland Transport selected GreenLake to make safer roads and a more efficient public transportation system in New Zealand's biggest city.

In March this year, the Japanese payment brand, JCB Co. Ltd., selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to enhance MyJCB platform customer engagement with the launch of new personalized customer services.

In January, India-based Steel Authority of India Limited selected the platform for its Central Marketing Organization to accelerate digital transformation and reduce its environmental footprint through the innovative on-premises cloud with capacity available on demand.

In the same month, Germany’s SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company’s Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on the HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fans’ experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was selected by the renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

