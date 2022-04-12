HPE's Cloud Storage Platform Selected by Israel's Ituran

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Israel-based telematics company Ituran Location and Control Ltd. ITRN has selected HPE's cloud-based storage platform, Alletra, to host vehicle telemetry data analysis for its business in Brazil.

HPE's Alletra is a cloud-native data infrastructure powered by Data Services Cloud Console. It spans workload-optimized systems to deliver architectural flexibility without the complexity of traditional storage management. The platform reduces infrastructure costs and can be utilized with HPE edge-to-cloud solution, GreenLake, as a service for the pay-per-use model.

Per the contract, HPE will enable Ituran to provide its clients with real-time access to vehicle data enhancing automation, decision-making like deployment of new monitoring and tracking services, and other business operations. This new, flexible data service solution will aid Ituran to enhance its response times globally from anywhere while maintaining high service standards. It will raise the storage capacity of the location-based service provider by offering efficient processing and security of data.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE's cloud-based storage platform, Alletra, was sold to Ituran by Aviti Solutions, one of HPE's authorized partners.

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company has signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its brand product, GreenLake, which offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. In January, India-based Steel Authority of India Limited selected the platform for its Central Marketing Organization to accelerate digital transformation and reduce its environmental footprint through an innovative on-premises cloud with capacity available on demand. CDW selected the platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

Earlier in January, Germany's SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company's Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on the HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fan experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was selected by renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

In December 2021, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan's leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing 'Regional Revitalization Cloud' and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate agreement, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Ituran has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of HPE have dipped 0.1%, while shares of ITRN have increased 1.6% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are ON Semiconductor ON sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Axcelis Technologies ACLS carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON Semiconductor's first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 22 cents to $1.04 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 26.8% north to $4.16 per share in the past 60 days.



ON Semiconductor's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%. Shares of ON have rallied 23.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 5 cents upward to 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Axcelis' earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have surged 31.3% in the past year.

