HPE's Aruba Wi-Fi 6E Network Selected by Golden State Warriors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE subsidiary Aruba Networks recently announced that the San Francisco-based basketball team, Golden State Warriors, deployed Aruba Wi-Fi 6E access points (APs) at their home venue, Chase Center. This will ensure increased availability of bandwidth in the arena for fan activities like streaming and uploading content during games, concerts, events and for stadium operations like Internet-of-Things (IoT) implementations, and experience-related services such as in-seat ordering and contactless payment.

With this implementation, Chase Center becomes the first live entertainment arena in North America to have Wi-Fi 6E network. Currently, the venue has more than 250 active Wi-Fi 6E APs in the bowl seating section. The APs enable the venue to centrally configure and automatically enforce role-based policies across both wired and wireless networks. Those are integrated with Bluetooth Low Energy and Zigbee support that makes IoT deployment and management, which include asset tracking, security solutions and sensors, easy.

Per the agreement, Chase Center further adopts HPE Aruba’s patented ultra tri-band filtering that dynamically adjusts available channels to eliminate signal interference and performance degradation. This will enable the Golden State Warriors to avail increased capacity, wider channels, reduced signal interference of 6 GHz and the Aruba Open Locate that produces highly accurate indoor location services.

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Its efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results. Its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through a cost optimization plan is a positive.

In September, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (“KAUST”) selected the HPE Cray EX computer system to build the most powerful supercomputer in the Middle East, Shaheen III.

KAUST intends to accelerate scientific discovery in the Middle East and enable artificial intelligence (AI) at scale through advanced modeling, simulation, analytics and neural network training capabilities with this supercomputer. It will provide insights into areas such as clean combustion, Red Sea ecosystems, the Arabian tectonic plate and climate events.

Hewlett Packard views AI, Industrial IoT, and distributed computing as the next major markets. In 2018, the company decided to invest $4 billion through 2022 to enhance its capabilities across the aforementioned space and has linked these businesses to its fast-growing networking business, Aruba Networks.

Shares of the company have declined 13% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Baidu BIDU, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



KEYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of the company have climbed 4.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



DGII's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have increased 78.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 24.3% in the past year.



