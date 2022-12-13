HPE's Aruba Powers Walt Disney Resort's Star Wars Adventure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Aruba Networks recently announced that Walt Disney Company’s DIS entertainment resort complex, Walt Disney World Resort, is using the company’s advanced infrastructure to offer guests a first-of-its-kind vacation experience with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a unique and immersive two-night adventure that makes guests the heroes of their own stories, where they see, feel, and live Star Wars engaging in missions, sampling exotic cuisine, and taking a planet excursion to Batuu. Opened in March 2022, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure provides guests a customizable experience.

Hewlett Packard’s fast-growing networking business arm, Aruba’s advanced infrastructure with location-ready indoor and outdoor wireless access points, switches and ClearPass delivers a realistic, secure and connected experience to the guests, enabling them delve intensely into the two-night Disney adventure. Aruba’s User Experience Insight (UXI) incident detection and machine learning solution will aid the DIS resort operators to identify problems and resolve issues quickly. UXI enhance end-user experience on a network by proactively monitoring, troubleshooting, and addressing application and network performance issues.

Earlier in 2019, Walt Disney Resort had leveraged Aruba’s Wi-Fi infrastructure for 29 of its resort properties to offer improved hotel experiences to resort guests. This enhanced operational efficiency of the resort in guest services, housekeeping and maintenance management.

Hewlett Packard’s strategic plan of investing $4 billion through 2022 in artificial intelligence, industrial internet of things and distributed computing will continue to boost revenues in the long run. The company has linked these businesses to Aruba Networks to diversify its business from server and hardware storage markets.

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company’s efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results. However, execution challenges faced by the company in Intelligent Edge segment around Aruba sales are hurting its top-line growth.

