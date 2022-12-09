HPE to Offer Edge-to-Cloud & Analytical Solutions at Ryder Cup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE recently announced that it has been selected as the official supplier of cutting-edge technologies at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The event will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, in September next year.

Started in 1927, the prestigious golf event is organized biannually and features teams from the United States and Europe. According to HPE’s press release, the event attracts more than 250,000 onsite spectators and above 600 million television viewers.

Per the agreement, Hewlett Packard will require to deliver an intelligent, secure and high-performance wired and wireless network platform at the event through its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform and Aruba network architecture.

The implementation of GreenLake and Aruba is believed to drive data-first digital experiences for multiple Ryder Cup stakeholders. The infrastructure will drive efficiencies and optimization for sponsors and staff while providing a fully personalized experience to fans.

Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data.

The platform continues to win back-to-back deals. Recently, in September, the leading French healthcare software provider, Maincare, adopted HPE GreenLake to power its highly secure cloud offering, Maincare Hosting Services.

In August, Steel Authority of India Limited (“SAIL”), India’s largest steel producer, selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for its Bokaro Steel Plant to modernize its critical SAP environment, accelerate its digital transformation agenda and reduce its environmental footprint.

In July, one of the leading cloud service providers in France, AntemetA, selected HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery, a new cloud-native data solution that protects data from the edge to the cloud. AntemetA chose GreenLake to build a manageable, flexible and highly secure private hosting infrastructure to support strategic workloads and drive new business growth.

Nonetheless, HPE’s near-term growth prospects look gloomy as organizations are withholding investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns. Also, supply-chain constraints are likely to hurt its growth prospects in the near term.

