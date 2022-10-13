HPE to Offer Data-Driven Cloud Solutions to Belgium's AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Belgium-based insurance company, AG, selected it to design, develop, implement and transform all of its applications into a cost-effective and flexible open systems solution.

Developed on Hewlett Packard’s Synergy and Primera solutions and combined with its application migration services, the new infrastructure will ensure that the Brussels-headquartered company delivers high-level performances, reduced operating costs (by 75%) and time to market, as well as increased agility, to support emerging application programming interface-based developments.

HPE Advisory & Professional Services workers joined hands with AG and its partners, MicroFocus and Capgemini, to smoothly perform cloud migration of the customized insurance applications of AG that cover life, health, auto and homeowners expanded over 80 million lines of code and 100 terabytes of data running on Cobol1 programming language.

The latest move towards a cloud-native decentralized approach is likely to accelerate AG’s digital transformation capabilities while upgrading its existing infrastructure. This will reinforce AG’s global competitiveness, attracting a large pool of talent from all over the world.

This week, the company announced that it is building a new supercomputer for the United Arab Emirates-based Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, to boost AI-driven scientific discovery and support United Arab Emirates’ National Strategy for AI program.

Before that, in September, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) selected the HPE Cray EX computer system to build the most powerful supercomputer in the Middle East, Shaheen III.

KAUST intends to accelerate scientific discovery in the Middle East and enable AI at scale through advanced modeling, simulation, analytics and neural network training capabilities with this supercomputer. It will provide insights into areas such as clean combustion, Red Sea ecosystems, the Arabian tectonic plate and climate events.

Hewlett Packard views AI, Industrial IoT, and distributed computing as the next major markets. In 2018, the company decided to invest $4 billion through 2022 to enhance its capabilities across the aforementioned space and has linked these businesses to its fast-growing networking business, Aruba Networks.

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. Its efforts to shift focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom-line results. Its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through a cost optimization plan is a positive.

Shares of the company have declined 17.9% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Keysight Technologies KEYS, Digi International DGII and Baidu BIDU, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10 cents north to $1.99 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 30 cents north to $7.47 per share in the past 60 days.



KEYS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.32%. Shares of the company have declined 8.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Digi’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has increased by 2 cents to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 3.2% up to $1.61 per share in the past 30 days.



DGII's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have increased 61.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 46 cents southward to $2.51 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16.2% north to $9.16 per share in the past 60 days.



Baidu's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 58.1%. Shares of BIDU have slumped 33.9% in the past year.



