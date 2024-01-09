News & Insights

US Markets
HPE

HPE to acquire Juniper Networks in $14 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 09, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala and Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds deal details

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N will buy networking gear maker Juniper NetworksJNPR.N in a deal valued at $14 billion to accelerate its AI-driven innovation.

HPE offered $40 per share to the shareholders of Juniper, the companies said on Tuesday. Shares of Juniper rose 2% after the bell.

The acquisition is the latest step in HPE's quest to boost its artificial intelligence offerings for its servers used in data centers, and networking equipment like switches and wireless connectivity devices.

The company already has an extended partnership with AI chip front-runner Nvidia NVDA.O using its chips to power HPE's cloud servers for more efficient data processing.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE
JNPR
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.