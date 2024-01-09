HPE to acquire Juniper Networks in $14 bln deal

Adds deal details

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N will buy networking gear maker Juniper NetworksJNPR.N in a deal valued at $14 billion to accelerate its AI-driven innovation.

HPE offered $40 per share to the shareholders of Juniper, the companies said on Tuesday. Shares of Juniper rose 2% after the bell.

The acquisition is the latest step in HPE's quest to boost its artificial intelligence offerings for its servers used in data centers, and networking equipment like switches and wireless connectivity devices.

The company already has an extended partnership with AI chip front-runner Nvidia NVDA.O using its chips to power HPE's cloud servers for more efficient data processing.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

