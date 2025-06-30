$HPE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HPE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $552,826,557 of trading volume.

$HPE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HPE:

$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $555,000

NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365

JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 11,577 shares for an estimated $266,271

BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HPE Government Contracts

We have seen $2,249,240 of award payments to $HPE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$HPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

You can track data on $HPE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.