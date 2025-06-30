$HPE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HPE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $552,826,557 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HPE:
$HPE Insider Trading Activity
$HPE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $555,000
- NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM, Server) sold 29,000 shares for an estimated $493,365
- JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) sold 11,577 shares for an estimated $266,271
- BETHANY MAYER sold 6,409 shares for an estimated $84,534
$HPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $HPE stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 41,886,813 shares (+496.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $646,313,524
- UBS GROUP AG added 33,289,490 shares (+359.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $513,656,830
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 26,444,713 shares (+86.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $408,041,921
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 15,171,314 shares (+1369.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,093,375
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 14,076,289 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,197,139
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 11,034,974 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,269,648
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,104,202 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,907,836
$HPE Government Contracts
We have seen $2,249,240 of award payments to $HPE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IPCS - BASE PERIOD YEAR FIVE: $689,000
- TI 22 ARL: $508,729
- IPCS - OPTION PERIOD ONE: $508,050
- BASE SUPERCOMPUTER SYSTEM FOR THE NAVY DOD SUPERCOMPUTING RESOURCE CENTER: $264,800
- BASE SYSTEM: $127,400
$HPE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $23.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $24.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025
