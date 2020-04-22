HPE Rolls Out Support Initiatives For Partners Impacted By COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has rolled out extensive financial relief and support initiatives for partners impacted by COVID-19. The company will extend payment terms from 60 to 90 days in North America and Europe for participants in existing enhanced factoring programs.

The company said the new interim initiatives have been specifically designed to relieve financial pressure on HPE partners and assist with business continuity planning. They join a number of new financial relief programs offered by HPE Financial Services as part of a $2 billion allocation to help customers and partners.

HPE has suspended the revenue targets required for partners to maintain their status in the HPE Hybrid IT Partner Ready program for 2021 eligibility, as well as the Aruba Partner Ready for Networking Program.

To alleviate COVID-related liquidity pressures, from May 1 until July 31, 2020 distributors and service providers in North America that do not participate in factoring programs can take advantage of extended Early Pay Discount terms to improve their working capital and cash positions, HPE said in a statement.

HPE has temporarily suspended or significantly reduced Strategic Development Initiative (SDI) targets in most geographies, thus providing a pay-out for distributors from $1 at or near the full percentage rebate target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.