HPE Offers Werder Bremen Edge-to-Cloud & Analytical Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Bremen-based professional sports club, SV Werder Bremen, selected HPE Ezmeral to enhance analytical intelligence and fan experiences through digital transformation.

Per the agreement, HPE will implement an edge-to-cloud infrastructure in the German soccer club’s home stadium — Weserstadion. It will provide a broad range of digital services and analytical solutions to Werder Bremen while managing the club’s edge-to-cloud architecture through this multi-year joint collaboration.

HPE will develop a new Werder app for the club. The new app will allow the soccer brand’s fans to buy tickets, navigate through the stadium, get real-time access to game statistics, do business networking and purchase fan merchandise. This will enable the fans to make decisions from the data available.

Besides, Werder Bremen intends to perform continuous data analysis based on data extracted from various sources outside and inside its stadium, underpinned by HPE Ezmeral platform.

The Ezmeral software platform is the industry’s first unified, modern analytics and data lakehouse solution optimized for hybrid work environments. The cloud-native platform unifies analytical experience for different analytics personas ranging from basic Structured Query Language to the most advanced data engineering, analytics, and data science workflows. It enables agility and flexibility by offering end-to-end support of large-scale machine learning projects.

With HPE Ezmeral’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, Werder Bremen will be able to improve services for its fans and business clients through data-driven decision-making. This, in turn, will accelerate the club’s digital transformation process. The parties will be collaborating flexibly based on a monthly payment model, which is subject to increase in due course of time, if the soccer brand succeeds.

HPE Ezmeral solution is available on its edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, which offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. It is worth mentioning that the edge-to-cloud platform added more than 300 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1250.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the fourth quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 67% of its total revenues came from outside the United States. Recently, the platform was selected by renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

Prior to that, in December 2021, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan’s leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate deal, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

In November, Ficomirrors, a global automotive supplier to automakers worldwide, selected HPE GreenLake to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In the same month, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic-induced turmoil.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Hewlett Packard currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the largest global Customer Relationship Management vendor Salesforce CRM flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, the graphic processing unit maker NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% to 73 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 0.43% to $4.68 per share in the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. CRM stock has depreciated 1.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 13 cents to $1.22 per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 19 cents to $4.33 per share in the past 90 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of NVDA have soared 74% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 0.38% to $2.65 per share in the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of AMD have rallied 23.1% in the past year.

