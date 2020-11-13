HPE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.14, changing hands as high as $10.18 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.43 per share, with $17.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.13. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

