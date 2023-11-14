News & Insights

Markets
HPE

HPE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

November 14, 2023 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.06, changing hands as high as $16.42 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.655 per share, with $18.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.46. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of CXSE
 Funds Holding ITT
 ITG Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.