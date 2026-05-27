HPE Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on June 1, 2026.

HPE anticipates revenues of $9.6 billion to $10 billion for second-quarter fiscal 2026. The Zacks Consensus is pegged at $9.82 billion, suggesting growth of approximately 28.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents to 55 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPE’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, reflecting a 42.11% increase year over year. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

In the trailing four quarters, Marvell’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, with an average surprise of 7.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and EPS Surprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-eps-surprise | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

Factors to Influence HPE’s Q2 Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s networking and AI-focused portfolio is gaining momentum, supported by strong demand trends, Juniper integration progress and disciplined execution. Rising customer orders across networking, servers and storage are likely to have reflected positively in the to-be-reported quarter.

HPE’s Networking segment has emerged as a major growth engine following the Juniper Networks acquisition. Networking revenues surged 152% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by robust demand for wireless, routing and data center switching solutions.

HPE's networking revenues will continue to grow rapidly, supported by ongoing AI infrastructure deployments and enterprise modernization initiatives in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. HPE is also benefiting from rising investments in Networks for AI. HPE now expects cumulative

Networks for AI orders to reach $1.7-$1.9 billion by fiscal 2026-end.

Strong demand for Juniper QFX switches and PTX/MX routing products, combined with the demand for WiFi 7 access point volumes, increased more than 10 times year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and is likely to have remained in the to-be-reported quarter. Devices connected to Aruba Central and Mist cloud platforms are also tailwinds.

Traction in Alletra MP storage, Greenlake and VM Essentials virtualization is likely to have stayed put due to network modernization in the to-be-reported quarter. However, challenges like DRAM and NAND cost inflation, geopolitical headwinds and uneven AI systems revenues are expected to have affected HPE in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says for HPE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HPE this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

HPE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Kinsoft Cloud KC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Kingsoft Cloud shares have gained 37.5% in the year-to-date period. Kingsoft Cloud is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results on May 27. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies DELL has an Earnings ESP of +3.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Dell Technologies shares have surged 134.5% in the year-to-date period. Dell Technologies is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28.

Autodesk ADSK presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Autodesk shares have plunged 18.6% in the year-to-date period. Autodesk is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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