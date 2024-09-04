HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Falls despite Strong Q3 Results

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) fell in after-hours trading after the tech company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Earnings per share came in at $0.50, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.47 per share.

Sales increased by 10.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $7.71 billion. This also beat analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share for FY 2024 to be in the ranges of 1% to 3% and $1.92 and $1.97, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting 1.9% in revenue growth along with an adjusted EPS of $1.92.

Insider Activity

When looking at insider activity, there seems to be a lot of selling. In fact, insiders have sold $10.2 million worth of shares in the past three months. As a result, confidence from within appears to be low, as the Insider Confidence Signal for HPE stock is Very Negative and is below the sector average, as shown in the picture below:

Is HPE Stock a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on HPE stock based on two Buys, eight Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. After an 8% rally in its share price over the past year, the average HPE price target of $20.78 per share implies 11.3% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

See more HPE analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.