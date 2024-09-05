HPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.70, changing hands as low as $16.86 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.465 per share, with $22.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.39. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

