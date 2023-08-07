News & Insights

Markets
HPE

HPE CFO Tarek Robbiati To Step Down Later This Month To Accept CEO Role At RingCentral

August 07, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said that its executive vice president and chief financial officer Tarek Robbiati will step down on August 25, 2023.

Robbiati is departing the company to accept the chief executive officer role at RingCentral Inc.

HPE has named Jeremy Cox, senior vice president, corporate controller and chief tax officer, as interim chief financial officer while the company and its Board of Directors conduct a search for a new CFO.

HPE reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal 2023.

HPE will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on August 29, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPE
RNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.