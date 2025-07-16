HPE Bolsters Board With New Strategy Committee And Veteran Tech Leader Robert Calderoni

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Wednesday announced a key governance shake-up to accelerate its transformation and deepen collaboration with Elliott Investment Management.

Effective July 16, 2025, industry veteran Robert Calderoni current Chairman of KLA Corp. joins HPE's Board and will chair its newly formed Strategy Committee. This group, which also includes Gary Reiner, Raymond Lane and Charles Noski, will rigorously evaluate HPE's business strategies and pinpoint fresh value-creation opportunities.

Calderoni will also serve on the Board's Integration Committee established after HPE's Juniper Networks acquisition. These moves fulfill terms of HPE's cooperation agreement with Elliott, enabling ongoing strategic dialogue and granting Elliott the right to nominate a director through its standstill period.

HPE is currently trading at $20.26, down $0.02 or 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

