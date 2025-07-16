Markets
HPE

HPE Bolsters Board With New Strategy Committee And Veteran Tech Leader Robert Calderoni

July 16, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Wednesday announced a key governance shake-up to accelerate its transformation and deepen collaboration with Elliott Investment Management.

Effective July 16, 2025, industry veteran Robert Calderoni current Chairman of KLA Corp. joins HPE's Board and will chair its newly formed Strategy Committee. This group, which also includes Gary Reiner, Raymond Lane and Charles Noski, will rigorously evaluate HPE's business strategies and pinpoint fresh value-creation opportunities.

Calderoni will also serve on the Board's Integration Committee established after HPE's Juniper Networks acquisition. These moves fulfill terms of HPE's cooperation agreement with Elliott, enabling ongoing strategic dialogue and granting Elliott the right to nominate a director through its standstill period.

HPE is currently trading at $20.26, down $0.02 or 0.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.