HPE

HPE And Juniper Networks Reach Deal With DOJ To Settle Lawsuit Over $14 Bln Acquisition

June 29, 2025 — 09:16 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) have reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), resolving the DOJ's lawsuit that challenged HPE's acquisition of Juniper. This settlement clears the way for the transaction to proceed.

As part of the agreement, HPE will divest its global Instant On campus and branch business. Following the acquisition, HPE will also provide limited access to Juniper's advanced Mist AIOps technology.

On January 9, 2024, HPE agreed to acquire Juniper in an all-cash deal valued at $40.00 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14 billion.

