HP wins majority of civil case against UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch

Kate Holton Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard has won the majority of its civil case against British tech tycoon Mike Lynch over its acquisition of Autonomy in 2011, a London judge said on Friday though damages will be considerably less than the $5 billion claimed.

