HP (WBAG:HPQ) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 20.10

The average one-year price target for HP (WBAG:HPQ) has been revised to € 20,10 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of € 22,61 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 15,35 to a high of € 26,59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.28% from the latest reported closing price of € 22,40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,974 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPQ is 0.18%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 875,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,503K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,683K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,210K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,750K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,314K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,040K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 57.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,759K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,056K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 19.40% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,237K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,072K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.