HP Unveils Spectre X360 14 With Latest Intelligent Features

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) has released the HP Spectre x360 14, featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor with discrete-level integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device offers a host of intelligent features and software capabilities designed to seamlessly adapt to a user based on the activities and apps being used at a given time. HP Spectre x360 14 is anticipated to be available in October for a starting price of $1,199.99.

The Energy Star and EPEAT Gold certified Spectre x360 14 comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio display. It has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support with up to 17 hours of battery life. Spectre x360 14 is the world's first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material.

HP Spectre x360 14 has Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use. AI Noise Removal23 with Intel GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation helps to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs. The Auto Color setting allows to automatically switch to the optimal color space for the best viewing experience.

HP Inc. also announced its expanded 11th Gen Intel Core Processor Spectre and ENVY line up, packed with performance gains and increased battery life. These devices include: HP Spectre x360 13; HP ENVY x360 13; and HP ENVY 13. The HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G module SKU configuration is expected to be available in early 2021.

