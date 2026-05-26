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HP Unveils HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Gaming Laptop

May 26, 2026 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ), the computer hardware major, Tuesday launched the HyperX OMEN 16 VALORANT Limited Edition, a gaming laptop designed in collaboration with Riot Games.

This is the latest launch in HP collaboration with Riot Games, after last year's OMEN 35L VALORANT Limited Edition desktop and the OMEN 16 League of Legends Limited Edition laptop.

With a starting price of $3,049.99, the laptop features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics, with 12GB GDDR7 memory. Display options up to 2.5K1 resolution, 240Hz1 refresh rate and 3ms response time are available.

The gaming laptop provides responsive performance, thoughtful customization and a design inspired by the VALORANT universe, helping players stay focused, react quickly and compete with confidence, the company said in a statement.

The laptop is available for pre-order.

Currently, HPQ shares are trading at $24.60, down 2.60% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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