HP Unveils EliteBoard G1a And Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor At CES 2026

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) has introduced the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC, a Copilot+ device built directly into a sleek keyboard. Weighing just 750 grams with a 12 mm profile, the EliteBoard combines portability with powerful local AI performance, driven by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor and over 50 TOPS NPU. Features such as HP Smart Sense, AMD Auto State Management, and optional battery support allow professionals to adapt their workspace anywhere, while HP Wolf Security for Business provides hardware-enforced protection against emerging threats.

Alongside the EliteBoard, HP launched the HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor, designed to deliver immersive visuals with IPS Black and Neo:LED technology. Factory-calibrated color accuracy, customizable profiles, and 140W Thunderbolt 4 connectivity make it a central hub for creation and collaboration.

Both products are expected to be available on HP.com in March, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

