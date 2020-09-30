HP to pay $6 mln fine to settle SEC charges

Sept 30 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N agreed to pay a $6 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it misled investors by failing to disclose the impact of sales practices it used to meet quarterly sales and earnings targets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to the civil settlement, the SEC said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

