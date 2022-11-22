US Markets
HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 22, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025.

The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.

The restructuring comes at a time when most companies including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy.

HP also reported a 11% fall in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.8 billion. Shares of the company were down 1.2% in extended trading.

