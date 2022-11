Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 employees by the end of fiscal 2025.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.