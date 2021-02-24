HP To Buy HyperX For $425 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) said that it agreed to buy HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for $425 million.

Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing.

The transaction is expected to close in calendar the second-quarter 2021.

PC gaming continues to be one of the most popular forms of video gaming, with the PC hardware industry anticipated to be worth $70 billion by 2023.

