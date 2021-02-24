Markets
HPQ

HP To Buy HyperX For $425 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) said that it agreed to buy HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, for $425 million.

Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing.

The transaction is expected to close in calendar the second-quarter 2021.

PC gaming continues to be one of the most popular forms of video gaming, with the PC hardware industry anticipated to be worth $70 billion by 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More