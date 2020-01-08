US Markets

HP says Xerox securing financing not basis for takeover talks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jan 8 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N said on Wednesday that Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N securing financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker is not a basis for a discussion and reiterated that the proposal still undervalues the company.

The U.S.-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured $24 billion in financing for the proposal, a deal that HP is opposing.

"Your letter dated January 6, 2020 regarding financing does not address the key issue – that Xerox's proposal significantly undervalues HP – and is not a basis for discussion," the company said in a letter to Xerox on Wednesday.

Xerox had offered HP shareholders $22 per share, involving $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share, according to a Nov. 5, 2019 letter.

HP had said in November it was open to exploring a bid for Xerox, stating that it recognizes the potential benefits of consolidation.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has a 4.2% stake in HP and a 10.9% stake in Xerox, and has been pushing for a merger, was not immediately available for comment.

Xerox was also not immediately available to comment on the letter.

