US Markets

HP says Xerox offer still 'significantly undervalues' company

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

HP Inc said on Wednesday that Xerox Holdings Corp securing financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker does not address its key concern of being "undervalued". The U.S.-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured $24 billion in financing for the takeover offer, a deal that HP is opposing.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - HP Inc HPQ.N said on Wednesday that Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N securing financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker does not address its key concern of being "undervalued".

"Your letter dated January 6, 2020 regarding financing does not address the key issue – that Xerox's proposal significantly undervalues HP – and is not a basis for discussion," the company said in a letter to Xerox.

The U.S.-based printer maker had said on Monday it secured $24 billion in financing for the takeover offer, a deal that HP is opposing.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular