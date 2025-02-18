HP Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the HP (NYSE: HPQ) HPQ next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.74/share on $13.38 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent HP earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q4 2024 11/26/2024 0.930 Q3 2024 8/28/2024 0.830 Q2 2024 5/29/2024 0.820 Q1 2024 2/28/2024 0.810 Q4 2023 11/21/2023 0.900

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that HP has options available that expire February 28th.

HP's current dividend yield is 3.44%, with the following HP Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

