HPQ

HP Reports After the Close on 2/27 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

February 18, 2025 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the HP (NYSE: HPQ) HPQ next earnings date is projected to be 2/27 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.74/share on $13.38 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent HP earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q4 202411/26/20240.930
Q3 20248/28/20240.830
Q2 20245/29/20240.820
Q1 20242/28/20240.810
Q4 202311/21/20230.900

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that HP has options available that expire February 28th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the HPQ options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

HP's current dividend yield is 3.44%, with the following HP Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
